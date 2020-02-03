Can cannabis increase the intensity of your orgasm?









It all comes down to the human reproductive organs and sexual tissues; many of them having cannabinoid receptors. Pictures: Supplied It doesn't take years of studies and research to prove what recreational cannabis users have known all along - that substantial use of the medicinal drug enhances sexual contact. But just to drive the fact home, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine entitled 'The Association Between Marijuana Use and Sexual Frequency in the United States: A Population-Based Study' found that “marijuana use is independently associated with increased sexual frequency and does not appear to impair sexual function". In fact, according to the study authors Dr Michael L. Eisenberg and Dr Andrew J. Sun, daily users across all demographic groups reported having 20 percent more sex than those who have never used cannabis. So, how does sexual intimacy link back to cannabis use? It all comes down to the human reproductive organs and sexual tissues; many of them having cannabinoid receptors, which is why cannabis can have such an aphrodisiac effect on the sex life.

The way the cannabis plant works, is that it increases the blood flow to these tissues, thereby increasing the level of sensitivity as well as your body’s natural lubricant, which results in an increase in the pleasure felt during sex.

This can cause some women to experience orgasms that are profoundly more intense. Cannabis can also be used to relax your mind and body before sex, allowing you to focus more on foreplay and becoming a more expressive, intimate partner. It also alleviates any chronic discomfort or pain felt during intercourse and decreases anxiety and tension.

All of these benefits can be experienced without a high or any psychoactive stimulation.

How so? It’s because the cannabis plant produces both CBD and THC. CBD, which is also known as cannabidiol, is a non-psychoactive cannabinoid. It is used to alleviate the symptoms of many illnesses and allows patients to cope better with pain.

KushKush carries a sensual CBD Intimacy Oil.

These, and other benefits that cannabis can bring to our sexual experiences are highlighted by KushKush - a canna-centric community that focuses on educating and communicating about previously undefined topics - such as sex and intimacy - in relation to both CBD and THC usage.

To help its followers make informed choices and access a range of safe sexual intimacy products, KushKush carries a sensual CBD Intimacy Oil produced by Kiskanu, which promotes healthy relationships by enhancing pleasure and physical comfort.

Comprised of calendula, cold-pressed sunflower, coconut and jojoba oils – which are blended to improve lubrication – it also features sun-grown hemp CBD, which reduces inflammation, relaxes muscle spasms, increases blood flow and enhances sensation.

