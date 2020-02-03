It doesn't take years of studies and research to prove what recreational cannabis users have known all along - that substantial use of the medicinal drug enhances sexual contact.
But just to drive the fact home, a study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine entitled 'The Association Between Marijuana Use and Sexual Frequency in the United States: A Population-Based Study' found that “marijuana use is independently associated with increased sexual frequency and does not appear to impair sexual function".
In fact, according to the study authors Dr Michael L. Eisenberg and Dr Andrew J. Sun, daily users across all demographic groups reported having 20 percent more sex than those who have never used cannabis.
So, how does sexual intimacy link back to cannabis use?
It all comes down to the human reproductive organs and sexual tissues; many of them having cannabinoid receptors, which is why cannabis can have such an aphrodisiac effect on the sex life.