Can sex really be an outer-body experience? Astral sex could be the answer to that question

There are so many different ways to enjoy sex. We have folks who enjoy all kinds of fetishes, while others have tried all the positions in the Kama Sutra. For a while tantric sex was the buzzword in the bedroom, then Fifty Shades of Grey came along and piqued our curiosity about the underground world of bondage and sadomasochism. When hard lockdown was in place so many couples were, and still are, physically separated for a long period of time and had to come up with creative ways to keep their sexual flames going. Behind Her Eyes is the latest Netflix series that has people talking. This limited series, which on the onset seems to explore the usual issue of infidelity, takes a rather bizarre turn into the unexplored territory of astro-travelling, outer-body experiences.

According to Graham Nicholls, an OBE researcher and author of Navigating the Out-of-Body Experience, one theory is that an OBE is "a construct or schema that is based upon sensory information not coming from the ordinary senses (extrasensory perception, if you will)".

When this happens, he explains, the self or one’s consciousness seems to be able to function and perceive independently of the physical body.

So it’s no surprise that astral sex is in fact a method of sexual exploration.

Sex on the astral plane via astral projection, a type of intentional out-of-body experience.

Astral sex, then, is "more like a union of two conscious experiences", he explains.

"In some of the esoteric literature, astral sex has been called 'melding,' which gives an idea of what the experience is like.

“It is more like the entire self, or inner experience, is shared and unified with another person," explains Nicholls.

Would this be the sexual solution to all those couples separated by distance and time?

If you’re yet to master the art of tantric sex, then astral sex might not be for you.

"In order to achieve astral sex," Nicholls says, "we need to be attuned deeply on a psychological or psychic level, as well as be able to take that connection into an OBE."

But before you can even consider trying astral sex, you’ll need to know how to astral project, aka have an out-of-body experience.

So until then, those star-crossed lovers will have to continue with their video calls and sexting.