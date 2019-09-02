We're big fans of Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng. Not only is she one of South Africa's most formidable sexual health advocates, Dr T tells it like it is.





A self-proclaimed patron of #TeamLayATowel, she knows the benefits first-hand. "It may not always be that one feels ecstatic and eager to have sex, but if you have had a positive experience with the post-orgasmic benefits of having period sex, one may be inclined to have it as one of the 'home remedies' for menstrual tension," she writes.

In our next installment of our Dr T's "A Guide To Sexual Health And Pleasure", we take a look at menstruation and the benefits of having sex while going through your menstruation cycle.