Millennials drink less alcohol, take more selfies and eat more avocado toast than anyone else… it’s safe to say that millennials do things differently from their elders. Now, according to a study done by Next Step Study in the UK, the latest custom to isolate those aged 18-34 even further from the rest of society is with regards to sex, as new research reveals that millennials are having sex far later than previous generations.

In fact, according to the study of more than 16 000 people, one in eight people are still virgins at the age of 26.

But when it comes to masturbation questions, one of the most common question that are asked are “Will I lose my virginity if I masturbate?”.

Virginity is the state of not having had sexual intercourse and sexual intercourse is any sexual act involving the genitals of one person and some part of another person.

So solo play, aka masturbation, is not considered sexual intercourse as such, if you are doing it all on your own.





