Cardi B reveals how she and Offset got down and dirty after recording 'Um Yeah'

Cardi B reveals she had sex with Offset after recording 'Um Yeah'. The 28-year-old rapper decided to record the track with her husband in 2017 at the last minute as he kept giving her some steamy looks whilst he was rapping his verse. Speaking in an audio clip on Twitter, she said: "I don't want to give you this weird, fake ass romantic, awkward story, but I remember this one time when I was in the studio with Offset and he was doing 'Um Yea,' the song that me and him have together. "And while he was doing the song and everything, he kept looking at me and smiling and s*** while he was making the song and then I told him, 'I want to get on the song.' So I just started writing my verse and everything and he was looking at me like, 'Oh s*** girl!' And then we f***** right after." Ummm yea pic.twitter.com/jBu567slRE — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 5, 2021

The couple married that same year before welcoming their two-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus in 2018 and have gone on to release several tracks together, including 'Lick', 'Motorsport' and 'Clout'.

Meanwhile, Cardi recently admitted that she is not "domestic" as she hates doing housework but she refuses to get in her bath without giving the tub a rigorous scrub beforehand.

She made the confession after a social media follower pointed out that one of her Instagram Stories contradicted the lyrics to her chart-topping hit 'WAP'.

The fan wrote on Twitter: "@iamcardib said she “don’t cook or clean”. But she just washed her bath tub on her story [laughing and heart emojis] love to see ittt. (sic)"

Cardi responded: "Baby I’m not domestic however I don’t hop In no tub without me scrubbing it .Clean or dirty imma scrub for I get in .This p**** too pristine for allat. (sic)"