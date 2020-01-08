London - Drugs similar to those used by serial rapist Reynhard Sinaga to knock out his victims are advertised online for just £11 (about R200), a Daily Mail investigation found.
Several websites offer GBL for sale in the form of industrial solvents, stain removers, rust removers and paint strippers.
But in the body, GBL – gamma butyrolactone – rapidly turns into the "date-rape drug" GHB.
It has a similar mood-altering effect to ecstasy and has been nicknamed "coma in a bottle" due to its potency.
A teaspoonful can cause unconsciousness or death.