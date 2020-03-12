LifestyleLove & SexSex
Embarrassing sex story? Everyone has one. Picture: Piqsels

Confession time as tweeps reveal their most embarrassing sex stories

Time of article published 53m ago

They say engaging content is king. Never before has this been more spot on than on Twitter. Someone fires off a random question, and if it's controversial or salacious enough, it spreads like wildfire.

Twitter user @eerrriiicaa must have known this when she asked "Please tell me your embarrassing sex stories so i feel better." It was a seemingly innocent question but within a matter of hours, it received more than 26K retweets and 329K likes. 

Her reason for doing this? Apparently, Erica was reminiscing about that one time "a few years ago when a guy went down on me and we made eye contact and I waved for some reason."

Some of the responses are much too dirty to republish, but we thought we had to share some of the cleaner, funnier versions below. Who knows, maybe you have a story of your own?

Read it and weep from laughter or cringe...








