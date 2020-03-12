Confession time as tweeps reveal their most embarrassing sex stories

They say engaging content is king. Never before has this been more spot on than on Twitter. Someone fires off a random question, and if it's controversial or salacious enough, it spreads like wildfire. Twitter user @eerrriiicaa must have known this when she asked "Please tell me your embarrassing sex stories so i feel better." It was a seemingly innocent question but within a matter of hours, it received more than 26K retweets and 329K likes. Her reason for doing this? Apparently, Erica was reminiscing about that one time "a few years ago when a guy went down on me and we made eye contact and I waved for some reason."

Please tell me your embarrassing sex stories so i feel better. I just thought about the time a few years ago when a guy went down on me and we made eye contact and I waved for some reason — Erica (@eerrriiicaa) March 10, 2020

Some of the responses are much too dirty to republish, but we thought we had to share some of the cleaner, funnier versions below. Who knows, maybe you have a story of your own?

Read it and weep from laughter or cringe...

when i lost my virginity he didn’t even get it in me, he was having sex with my bed and didn’t even realize it, i wasn’t turned on, but i liked him so i let him continue having sex with my bed and never told him — ••• (@maleahisabela) March 11, 2020









Once I was having sex in the kitchen, I was flipping tortillas and he was... doing his thing. I ended up banging my head on the stove vent and started bleeding down my face.. everywhere. But I did not burn the tortillas 😌 — I’m a Rocky 🪐 (@imarockyy) March 11, 2020





Grabbed hand sanitizer instead of lube and generously applied it in the dark — Rhy (@Rhymanimal) March 11, 2020





I once knocked out my ex trying to switch positions. Straight up roundhouse kicked him in the face...



(He voted for trump, I don't feel bad.) — 𝒮.💚 (@BlGBONGTHEORY) March 11, 2020





These stories are too gross, we need to cancel sex until we can figure out what's going on — SocietyImprover (@SocietyImprover) March 10, 2020





I went down on a girl and I thought her "hair down there" was shaved in almost a Hitler mustache, I may or may not have been inebriated and drunk jokingly said "hail Hitler" turns out she was Jewish.... — Jack (@arity2020) March 10, 2020



