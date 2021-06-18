Couple’s raunchy hotel sex filmed by stunned office workers

Sydney office workers got more than an eyeful when to their surprise they noticed a couple getting intimate in the hotel across the street from their office block. According to the Daily Mail, the unknown couple were having naked sex in front of their hotel window in full view of the surrounding buildings.

Whether they were aware that their antics were on full display is unknown, but none the less, they continued to perform as if they were alone. The entire performance was caught on footage by workers from the building across the hotel in Sydney’s CBD district on Thursday. “I mean, maybe they’re into voyeurism?” someone can be heard commenting in the video.

Others can also be heard giggling in the background. What astounded their audience was when the couple stopped for a while and then continued with their acrobatics display. “They’re just showing off now,” a male voice can be heard saying.

“Why don’t we open the window and cheer them on,” joked another. Apparently, this hasn’t been the first time Sydney has been privy to a steamy sex session that occurred in full view of people. According to www.news.com.au, a video went viral in 2018 after a group of traders filmed a couple having sex in the bedroom of a high-rise apartment.