Danish journo goes beyond call of duty and conducts interview while having sex in swingers club

Danish journalist Louise Fischer really had her work cut out for her when she went on assignment to cover a story on a swingers club close to Copenhagen.

Fischer visited Swingland in Ishøj as part of a report to cover the sex club reopening after Covid-19 restrictions relaxed in the country, the Daily Mail reported.

Instead of standing on the sidelines, the 26-year-old really immersed herself in the entire experience.

In the report, which aired during a Radio 4 morning show in Denmark in March, the journalist can be heard moaning as she interviews a male club participant while the pair are having sex.

The clip has since been shared on Twitter. According to Bild, in the clip, she can be heard asking: “What are you seeing right now?” before a man responded that he was looking at a gorgeous woman who had not tried being in a swinger club before.

Fischer said she spent several hours in the club but the actual report lasted only minutes.

While chatting to Bild, she said she hadn’t planned to have sex, but that “for me, it’s very natural. It is part of my job to give an insight into a world that not everyone has access to.”

She also reiterated that at no time was she pressured into having sex by anyone, including her employer.

When the clip was shared to Radio4’s Twitter account, the post immediately went viral with 1.2K likes and 470 retweets.