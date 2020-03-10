Dinky One is the dating website that smaller endowed men need in their lives

There's a dating website for every kind of person these days. The world of online dating has become so inclusive that there's even one for smaller endowed men and partners who prefer it that way. Good news, the site has now been officially launched worldwide. Dinky One was created by an award-winning team with a first rate privacy policy allowing people to date anonymously if they so wish. Here's what we know about Dinky One so far: It's nothing like Tinder' See some you like, contact them right away. No swiping needed.

Photos are optional

To respect users privacy, users can choose to crop their face out of a picture if they wish.

Detailed profiles

Each user can add nine pictures, location, age, gender, sexuality, description and personal interests.

Safety features

The website only contains dating safety advice. Blocking a member is a single button press - makes you invisible to the other person and no further contact can be made. The website also has a very detailed privacy policy that explains how long every bit of data is stored.

Personal data cleaning

Messages are erased after 30 days and inactive profiles are automatically removed.

No nudity allowed

Naked or overly sexual images are not allowed and rejected during moderation.

Ratio of genders

With a user base of 27 762, the ratio of genders are 27 percent female, 71 percent male, two percent transgender.

Free membership

Members can join for free and an upgrade may be required in the future to arrange dates and communicate.

Visit: dinkyone.com/