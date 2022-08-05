Do we need another sex scene, asks ‘House of the Dragon’ star Matt Smith

Los Angeles - Actor Matt Smith, who plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in “House of the Dragon”, has said that he found himself questioning the number of sex scenes for the “Game of Thrones” prequel series while working on the spin-off. Teasing over what fans can expect from the show, the 39-year-old actor has admitted in an interview: “You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’ And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do’,” reported mirror.co.uk.

He told “Rolling Stone UK”: “I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting (them) to represent the time (we’re living in)?’” The actor commented on the topic of adapting the source material for TV: “I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written.” When asked by the outlet whether his character features in sex scenes in the 10-episode series, Smith teased in response: “Yeah – slightly too much, if you ask me.”

“House of the Dragon” centres on the Targaryen dynasty, with it set to explore their war of succession. The show is based on parts of George R. R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood”.

