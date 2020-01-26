A recent, wide-ranging study found that ED was increasingly affecting younger men and was often associated with cardiovascular disease.
“ED constitutes a large burden on society given its high prevalence and impact on quality of life, and is also a risk factor for cardiovascular disease, dementia and all-cause mortality,” said the study, published in the medical journal, BJUI International.
ED, or impotence, refers to an inability to either produce or maintain an erection firm enough to have sexual intercourse. Only about 10% of men seek treatment, largely due to the embarrassment of discussing their sexual health with a doctor.
Dr Odion Aire, from The Urology Hospital in Pretoria, said the main causes were either organic (physical) or psychogenic (of emotional or psychological origin such as suppressed trauma or conflict), or a combination.