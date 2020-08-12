Doctors come out in support of 'WAP’, say lubricated genitals are healthy

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sex-positive anthem “WAP” has women across the globe twerking in their cars while singing at the top of their lungs. Of course the song has caused some controversy. The meaning behind the title alone is enough to make anyone blush into their morning coffee. (No, I’m not going to explain it here. Google it) Thankfully, it’s sparked a conversation about sensuality and women taking back their power in the bedroom. It’s the freedom to say what they want and what they like when it comes to sex. But most importantly, Cardi and Megan are giving us agency over our bodies. And to that, I take my hat off to them. But as always, where there’s controversy, there’s critics. And guess what? Most of them are male. Megan Thee Stallion weighed in on the matter and slammed men hating on her raunchy Cardi B collaboration after CeeLo Green took aim at the "salacious" rappers.

"Lol dudes will scream "slob on my k***" word for word and crying abt WAP [laughing while crying emoji] bye lil boy. (sic)", she wrote in a Twitter post.

Soon after the release of the track, US conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro also offered his two cents. "My only real concern is that the women involved — who apparently require a 'bucket and a mop' — get the medical care they require," he wrote on Twitter.

"My doctor wife's differential diagnosis: bacterial vaginosis, yeast infection, or trichomonis."

Shapiro’s comments raised the hackles of sexual health advocates. Many of them took to Twitter to express their thoughts on his misinformed understanding of lubricated vaginas.

"In my medical opinion, it's normal — important even — for women to have a WAP," wrote Dr Daniel Grossman, an OB/GYN and researcher focused on abortion and contraception at the University of California San Francisco.

"Vaginal lubrication is common & orgasm experience depends on the individual. We should not shame women who have WAP."

Another OB/GYN, Dr Jennifer Gunter, backed up Grossman’s opinion.

She wrote: “I see so many women who have been mansplained by their partner that they are too wet. It’s medically incorrect, infuriating, heartbreaking, and harmful.”

While speaking to IOL Lifestyle on a previous article on female masturbation, Pretoria-based sexologist Dr Eugéne Viljoen explained the benefits of the female orgasm and masturbation.

“It's always helpful to try new things and give yourself a refresher course in what your penis or vulva likes,” said Viljoen.

Probably the most important ingredient in this moveable feast is genital lubrication. Without it, sex is no longer pleasurable.