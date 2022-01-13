Does Drake’s alleged hot sauce in a condom trick work? An expert weighs in

Much like Beyonce, Drake has hot sauce in his bag... Following breaking reports that Canadian superstar Drake is being sued by an Instagram model for allegedly coating a condom in the spicy condiment, Dr Earim Chaudry has warned that hot sauce is not an effective spermicidal agent.

It’s suggested that the Hotline Bling rapper added hot sauce to a used condom in a bid to prevent anybody from collecting any sperm inside it to impregnate themselves. Certified lava boy, please note that thina ne birth control are not in the same groupchat 💀👐🏽 https://t.co/lJWceTtwbg — NandosSA (@NandosSA) January 12, 2022 Dr Earim Chaudry, Medical Director of men’s health platform Manual warns against anybody using this practice. “I cannot stress enough that nobody should be using hot sauce with condoms, or any other contraceptive device at all. While many people find introducing food into the bedroom an effective way of spicing things up, hot sauce should not be one of them.

“Whilst it’s easy to make light of this news, there is a serious message behind it. First of all, hot sauce contains a chemically active component called capsaicinoids which sets off the same receptors in our brain as those triggered when we are burnt. “Areas that come into contact with hot sauce can suffer from serious pain and inflammation. Given there are around 4 000 nerve endings in a penis, and more than double at the tip of a clitoris, it goes without saying, this could be incredibly painful indeed, therefore I strongly recommend people avoid it. “Secondly, there is no medical evidence I know of that suggests hot sauce is effective as a spermicidal agent. Spermicides are solutions that block the female cervix in the vagina, and also slow down the rate at which sperm swim, making them less likely to reach an egg to fertilise it.