Dominatrix walks her sub on leash through busy store and the internet goes crazy

Just when you think you’ve seen it all, the internet goes and throws out something reserved for the “that which you cannot unsee” box. This time it’s a picture of a dominatrix taking her submissive for a walk on a leash through a busy supermarket. The photo which was shared by Twitter user @paultao immediately went viral with more than 8.3K retweets and 104K likes. Spotted at Erewhon today. pic.twitter.com/krKoPrXVGX — Paul Tao (@paultao) October 18, 2020 The scene, which occurred in a health food store in Los Angeles, didn’t go down too well with staff. The store, Erewhon Market, is an upscale establishment well known for their organic produce.

Shoppers reportedly got quite the shock when they saw the dominatrix, wearing a skimpy outfit and chunky, black boots with another person being led through the store on all fours, LADbible reported.

The whole scene must have been too much for them because soon after the couple were asked to leave the store by security.

The mystery woman was eventually tracked down by Daily Dot.

Known as Mistress Lark, she told the publication she “just wanted some juice”.

"I was out with my sub and my friends shooting some videos and just doing shopping.

“We stopped in Erewhon. Lots of cameras and attention, but the security let us through valet and let us check out our pricey basket before finally asking us to leave,“ she said.

She did, however, refute reports that she was whipping her submissive.

“I did paddle him. No more than twice though,” Lark explained.

"He tried to touch my leg too high up my thigh and I didn't like it. There weren't any children nearby or anything,“ she added.