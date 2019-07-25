Adding nuts to your diet could boost your libido. Picture: Pexels

Researchers have found that consuming 60g of nuts daily improves sexual functions such as boosting desire and orgasm quality.



The findings, published in the journal Nutrients, show that adding walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds to an unhealthy western diet can improve sexual desire and orgasm quality.





For the study, researchers in Spain, conducted a nutritional intervention study with healthy participants of reproductive age in order to determine if regular consumption of nuts has any effect on sexual functions.





The researchers analysed 83 individuals for 14 weeks who were following a western diet which is poor in fruits and vegetables and rich in animal fats.





In a previous study, the same research group described how certain nuts such as walnuts, hazelnuts and almonds improved sperm quality, although then they had not established positive effects of nuts on sexual function.





According to the researchers, the prevalence of erectile and sexual dysfunction affects two percent of men under the age of 40 years, around 52 percent of men aged 40 to 70 years and more than 85 percent of men aged over 80.





The risk factors associated with sexual and erectile dysfunction are smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, a lack of physical exercise, stress and an unhealthy diet.





IANS



