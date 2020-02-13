Elle Macpherson wants to revolutionise your sex life - but it's going to cost you









She was nicknamed The Body in her heyday – now Elle Macpherson is sharing the secrets to her supermodel glow. Picture: AP She was nicknamed The Body in her heyday – now Elle Macpherson is sharing the secrets to her supermodel glow. Following in Gwyneth Paltrow’s footsteps, the Australian model is selling libido and stamina supplements to "make you feel better than an aphrodisiac". She claimed her products, designed for both men and women, have revolutionised her love life with partner Andrew Wakefield, the anti-vaccine doctor. The Super Boosters come at a super price as each £85 (about R1 600) packet has just 14 days worth of sachets. But the 55-year-old, who started her wellness brand WelleCo in 2014, insists her powders are worth the price. "Hormonal energy slumps occur in me for lots of reasons," she said. "When I am feeling down or stressed, I add Women’s Libido and Hormone Support to water.

"It’s a blend of herbs that really help balance my hormones naturally and stabilise energy levels and libido." The Super Booster Women’s Libido and Hormone Support contains red clover extract, maca extract and "holy basil".

These ingredients are said to maintain energy levels and a good libido.

The men’s version features ingredients such as rye flower and barrenwort, otherwise known as horny goat weed – a herb commonly ingested for sexual performance problems. These ingredients are said to help with prostate health, physical endurance and libido.

WelleCo is expected to be worth as much as £150-million within the next three years but Macpherson’s company has faced harsh criticism.

She has been slammed for peddling "over-hyped" and "anti-fact" products such as the Super Elixir – a £96 jar of green powder designed to "keep your body within a desired alkaline range".

Daily Mail