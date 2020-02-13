She was nicknamed The Body in her heyday – now Elle Macpherson is sharing the secrets to her supermodel glow.
Following in Gwyneth Paltrow’s footsteps, the Australian model is selling libido and stamina supplements to "make you feel better than an aphrodisiac".
She claimed her products, designed for both men and women, have revolutionised her love life with partner Andrew Wakefield, the anti-vaccine doctor.
The Super Boosters come at a super price as each £85 (about R1 600) packet has just 14 days worth of sachets. But the 55-year-old, who started her wellness brand WelleCo in 2014, insists her powders are worth the price.
"Hormonal energy slumps occur in me for lots of reasons," she said. "When I am feeling down or stressed, I add Women’s Libido and Hormone Support to water.