While speaking to The Sun's Bella Battle, she admitted that social media apps like Instagram fed her lust for no-strings liaisons. Picture: AP

Most people these days tend to slide into each other's DMs when it comes to one-night stands or a quick fling. But for former sex addict Laurie Jade Woodruff, it was more than just a passing phase.

While speaking to The Sun's Bella Battle, she admitted that social media apps like Instagram fed her lust for no-strings liaisons. "Instagram is a playground full of temptation," she said.

"At my worst, I was obsessed with the thrill of sleeping with strangers. And social media made it scarily easy to do. Forget going to a bar or bothering with pricey dating apps, Instagram would help me hook up in minutes for free from the comfort of home."

The 30-year-old has even admitted to sleeping with between 100 and 200 people, and at the height of her sex addiction, sometimes leading to having two or three new men a week.

The former sex addict and now qualified therapist added: "Sex was like a quick fix for me. I felt so empty inside and longed for intimacy, connection, closeness.

WATCH: One woman opens up about her journey through sex addiction

"So I would dress up in provocative gear, even though I didn’t really enjoy posing in it, and post the photos online. Within minutes, I’d be getting compliments and naughty private messages from men I’d never met."

Many experts have tried to decipher whether sex addiction is a real addiction. 

"That's a common misconception," Rory Reid, PhD, a research psychologist at UCLA's Semel Institute for Neuroscience and Human Behavior, is quoted as saying on WebMD

"It is no more about sex than an eating disorder is about food or pathological gambling is about money." 