Most people these days tend to slide into each other's DMs when it comes to one-night stands or a quick fling. But for former sex addict Laurie Jade Woodruff, it was more than just a passing phase. While speaking to The Sun's Bella Battle, she admitted that social media apps like Instagram fed her lust for no-strings liaisons. "Instagram is a playground full of temptation," she said.

"At my worst, I was obsessed with the thrill of sleeping with strangers. And social media made it scarily easy to do. Forget going to a bar or bothering with pricey dating apps, Instagram would help me hook up in minutes for free from the comfort of home."

The 30-year-old has even admitted to sleeping with between 100 and 200 people, and at the height of her sex addiction, sometimes leading to having two or three new men a week.

The former sex addict and now qualified therapist added: "Sex was like a quick fix for me. I felt so empty inside and longed for intimacy, connection, closeness.