Fatboy Slim says having a sex toy named after him is his 'greatest triumph'

Fatboy Slim has quipped that the "greatest triumph" of his career is having a sex toy named after him. The 57-year-old DJ says inspiring a dildo called Fatboy Thin is "the greatest honour" of all, while the first time he heard one of his songs playing during an episode of 'EastEnders' at the Queen Vic boozer on the iconic soap opera was the moment he realised he'd made it. He said: "I think the first time I knew I had arrived was when we heard a tune of ours on the jukebox at the Queen Vic [fictional pub on 'EastEnders']. "That's always a big moment in a musician's life - it's like: "Oh we're part of the furniture now.' "And then, still to the day my greatest triumph and my greatest honour of doing this, is to have a dildo named after me. Fatboy Thin it's called."

Meanwhile, the 'Praise You' hitmaker revealed his daughter Nelly, 10, whose mother is TV presenter Zoe Ball, is set to follow in his footsteps and play Camp Bestival next year.

The 'Right Here, Right Now' hitmaker - whose real name is Norman Cook - added to the 'Celebs And The Average Joe' podcast: "She has grown up with me and her mother firmly in showbiz.

"So I can't lie to her and say it's not a fun and interesting life.

"She's got tonnes of time to be a child first but of course I'd encourage her - it's the best job in the world.

"I think she's just got her first booking at Camp Bestival in the end of July, as it happens."