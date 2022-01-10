Fellow passenger 'appalled' after couple engage in sex act on train

One-thirty in the afternoon on a public train is the last place you’d expect to see a couple getting it on. For one passenger it all just became a bit too much when she boarded a train from Sheffield to Cleethorpes in the UK.

The unnamed woman, who wished to remain anonymous, said she noticed the pair in a compromising position while travelling aboard a TransPennine Express service on January 2, reported GrimsbyLive. "I was on the 1.30pm train from Sheffield to Cleethorpes and got on the carriage which had a group of drunken lads and a nice looking couple on,“ she told the publication. "I sat opposite the couple as they looked nice and I felt I'd be better sat next to them than the drunken men.“

But things took an unsavoury turn when the train reached Scunthorpe. “I heard the man's belt unbuckle and wondered what on Earth was going on. The passenger said that after a while, the man had his trousers down, and she didn’t know where to look.

"I was coughing loudly and looking out the window to try and make them aware that I was there,“ she said. Even her coughing wasn’t enough to dissuade the couple, because at one point, the man had put his coat over the his female companion. To add insult to injury, she said that when she exited the train at the same station as the couple, “they just looked at me and smirked”.