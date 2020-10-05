Fifth Harmony’s Ally Brooke opens up about being a virgin and staying celibate until marriage

Ally Brooke says people have “made fun” of her for being a virgin.

The Fifth Harmony member wants to wait until she’s married to have sex for the first time, and whilst she’s proud of her decision to remain celibate for the time being, she claims others haven’t been so kind.

Ally will open up about her virginity in her upcoming memoir ‘Finding Your Harmony: Dream Big, Have Faith, and Achieve More Than You’ - which is set to be released on October 13 - and says she felt “brave” sharing something so personal with her fans in the book.

She said: “I opened up in my book about [saving myself for marriage]. I was brave to share that. That’s something that I hold dear to my heart. And I hold still to this day. I was really happy to be able to share that with my fans, and readers and to show them the choice that I made. And have them receive it however they want to receive it. Letting my true heart shine was the goal of this book.”

The ‘Work From Home’ hitmaker says she always tells her prospective partners about her celibacy pledge, and whilst many people “respect” her choices, some have been rude to her.