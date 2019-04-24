Picture: Silicon Wives

This invention should be logged under "things we cannot un-see". Sex doll creators Silicon Wives have created the ultimate toy for people with feet fetishes - realistic silicone feet with built in vaginas.

First reported on www.ladbible.com, the latest creation measures 23cm long, but it will set you back $199 (about R2 800). According to their maker, they look and feel just like real feet.

"The realistic silicone feet with vaginas are perfect for the feet lovers out there that still want a traditional sex toy experience," said Silicon Wives.

Made from medical-grade silicone, the toy can be used for vaginal sex or foot sex - which ever your preference is. But it's the inside of the foot that is textured to feel just like a real vagina.

Based on customer reviews, it seems that it's been a rousing success this far, earning more than 4 stars. No word yet if the company ships to SA. If you do plan on purchasing it, Silicon Wives vows the utmost discretion.