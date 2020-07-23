For safer sex during the pandemic, Canada suggests glory holes
Canadian health officials may have come up with an effective yet unusual way of advocating for safer sex during the coronavirus pandemic.
And it starts with two words: glory holes...
One of the sex health tips to appear on the British Columbia Centre for Disease Control’s website suggests the use of the activity “Use barriers, like walls (e.g., glory holes), that allow for sexual contact but prevent close face-to-face contact,” it states.
According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, a glory hole is “a hole made through a wall or partition to enable people to perform sex acts anonymously.”
So use your discretion if wanting to make use of this route.
Canada may not be the only nation thinking outside of the box. New York City health officials hinted at using glory holes in a recent three-page document without specifically naming them, Global News reported.
“Be creative with sexual positions and physical barriers, like walls, that allow sexual contact while preventing close face-to-face contact,” the document reads.
Either way, Twitter folk took the suggestion with a humorous pinch of salt.
