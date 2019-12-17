They say you can tell a lot about a person when it comes to their Google searches. Their Pornhub searches shouldn't be much different. And now that the online porn giant has released its 2019 year in review list, it's revealed some interesting tidbits when it comes to what people are searching for.
According to LADBible, the free porn site had a whopping 42 billion visits and an average of 115 million visits per day. The top searches that define 2019 are rated below:
- Amateur
- Alien
- POV
- Belle Delphine
- Cosplay
- Mature
- Bisexual
- Apex Legends
- ASMR
- Femdom