From alien sex to cosplay: Pornhub's year in review reveals some interesting searches









The online porn giant has released its 2019 year in review list. Picture: AP They say you can tell a lot about a person when it comes to their Google searches. Their Pornhub searches shouldn't be much different. And now that the online porn giant has released its 2019 year in review list, it's revealed some interesting tidbits when it comes to what people are searching for. According to LADBible, the free porn site had a whopping 42 billion visits and an average of 115 million visits per day. The top searches that define 2019 are rated below: Amateur Alien POV Belle Delphine Cosplay Mature Bisexual Apex Legends ASMR Femdom By the looks of things, online users are craving porn that's more realistic. By the looks of things, online users are craving porn that's more realistic.

When asked to provide some insights, Dr Laurie Betito from the Sexual Wellness Centre told Pornhub: “It seems that people are looking for more realistic depictions of sex.

"‘Real’ people vs. actors seems to be the draw. It’s interesting that more and more people are putting themselves out there as amateurs.

"Sex has become so much less taboo than those who get a kick out of exhibitionism can do so with very little experience or equipment. The message is: anyone can be a porn star!"

But lifestyle website Fatherly was quick to burst the realism bubble. The second-most searched for term is alien - "about as far away from 'real' as you can get," wrote Devan McGuinness.

"What we do know for sure is people search for what they like – and we’re not sure if people know what that is exactly," he concluded.