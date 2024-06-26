From burlesque shows to BDSM displays, this year’s Sex Expo promises to be an escape into a world of sensual delights

The Sex Expo is back in Cape Town and things are about to get sizzling hot in the Mother City. This weekend, the tantalising expo returns to the CTICC where anything and pretty much everything goes.

Whether you’re looking to escape into a world of sensual delights or simply curious about exploring the boundaries of intimacy, there is something there for everyone. If the sexy posters are anything to go by, this year will undoubtedly be as raunchy as previous years. As they did last year, the posters have once again got people hot and bothered.

The organisers were told to remove the trailer advertisement that stood on Tygervalley Road near a school, as well as certain posters that were too risqué to be on poles. However, the show will go on. Attendees can expect to indulge in an array of stage shows featuring the hottest stars from the Southern Hemisphere, from burlesque shows, sexy dance routines, BDSM displays to intriguing workshops on sexual health.

There will be a vibrant marketplace brimming with the latest in alluring products, from sophisticated lingerie to cutting-edge adult toys. The world-famous penile artist, Pricasso, will once again be showcasing his unique talents, creating mesmerising portraits that will leave you in awe. Pricasso, the world-famous penile artist. File Picture: Brendan Magaar / Independent Newspaper Those feeling lucky can prepare themselves to be tempted by the playful and liberating atmosphere of the Naked Casino, where they can try their luck at thrilling games like Strip Poker and Randy Roulette.

There will be sexy workshops as well where folk can enjoy informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists and expert speakers. Attendees will get to see South African and international adult content creators and adult entertainers in person where they will be creating some exciting live content. There’s something for the early birds as well. The first 100 ladies walking into The Sex Expo each day will receive a free sexy gift.