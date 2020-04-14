From role playing to mini skirts; grandma reveals secret to staying sexy at 70

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

British author Eva Chapman is revelling in turning 70. The Somerset resident loves dressing in miniskirts and fake leopard print, choosing to embrace her sensuality later in life instead of running away from it. The septuagenarian who felt "like a worn out pig's bladder" after the menopause says she became a "rampant flirt" in her 60s and now the grandmother of seven is a magnet for handsome 20-something men. According to Yahoo News, the author of 'Sexy at 70' loves role playing and adopts the persona of a raunchy Russian bargirl – paid to entertain the patrons - called Tatiana. “In my sixties it was like I had a second sexual awakening," she told the publication. “I was always a sexy woman, but when the menopause came, it was horrible. I went into a big decline and, for five or six years, I felt miserable. I was like a husk.

“I felt as barren as a pig’s bladder and as if my days as a sexual being were over.

“I was still having sex, but I was just going through the motions. I didn’t have any ‘oomph’."

Chapman's revelation is a far cry from what other women her age experience. US actress Jane Fonda revealed that since turning 80, she's no longer swinging from the chandeliers.

Speaking at the premiere of her 2018 film, 'Book Club', about four older women who experience a sexual awakening after reading racy novel 'Fifty Shades Of Grey', she said: "I am not dating any more, but I did until a couple of years ago. I’m 80. I have closed up shop down there.

"Nobody has to keep on being sexual later in life, it should be up to us to make the decision. I am 80 and it is only over when you decide it is going to be over."