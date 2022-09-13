Get your kink on! The Sexpo is back in SA

After a four-year hiatus, the Sexpo is back in South Africa. For those familiar with the titillating event, the four-day entertainment experience promises to pique your interest with stage shows, informative workshops and exhibitor stands.

Story continues below Advertisement

This year, The Sexpo takes place at Time Square, Pretoria from October 13 to 16. “Sex is really fun, and The Sex Expo is the most fun you’ll have all year!” said event organiser Tao Blignaut. “It’s tasteful, it’s entertaining, and it’s the sexiest shopping experience around.” The Sexpo, first launched by David Ross, AKA Mr Sexpo, in Australia in 1996 and then expanded to South Africa in 2007.

During an exclusive interview with IOL Lifestyle, Ross said the concept first came about after meeting with Club X, a leading adult industry retail chain, and “the thrust of the brief was to improve the chain’s appeal to women”. Here’s what visitors can expect at this year’s event: Shop till you drop

Story continues below Advertisement

With your friends, your partner or simply flying solo, take the opportunity to explore the wide array of the latest in sexy shopping in a fun and relaxed environment. The ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Randy Roulette. Non-stop stage performances Leaders in entertainment are set to dazzle audiences on stage throughout the four days. Watch incredible choreographed shows on the Arena Stage, and meet them in person at their stand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pricasso Pricasso, the world famous penile artist from Australia, will be showing off his talents to visitors. Watch the master artist at work, and take home a unique portrait that your mother would be proud of. Crowd saucing

Story continues below Advertisement

Watch your friends or brave it yourself, by strutting your stuff on stage in the ultimate on-stage experience during the crowd participation events. Don’t miss the infamous ‘So You Think You Can Strip’ competition, and stand a chance of winning fantastic prizes. The Pulse Boys are hot and ready to entertain They are the top choreographed male revue show in South Africa. See them showing their worth on stage, meet them at their stand, and hang out with them in the Male Revue Lounge.

Sexy workshops Engaging and informative discussions covering all aspects of sexual health and lifestyle by world-renowned sexologists and expert speakers will educate and open minds at The Workshop every half-hour. The Chapel of Love offers the perfect romantic wedding venue for any couple wishing to renew their nuptials. Ladies lounge

For those who can’t get enough of non-stop stage performances, the private Ladies Lounge provides an intimate area for a heightened sense of entertainment in a relaxed environment. Naked casino The ultimate fun gaming experience, where you get to try your luck at Strip Poker or Randy Roulette. The games are free to all entrants with awesome prizes to be won!