'We were having sex on Saturday and it just got really intense.' Picture: PxHere

You're in the heat of passion and suddenly you call out a name. The only problem is, it's not the person you're actually getting freaky with. That's a big oopsie! One Reddit user has now come clean on her dirty weekend that didn't go as planned. Posting her confessional to a forum, she admitted that she ruined her romantic weekend with her new boyfriend of six months by calling out her ex's name while in the throws of passion.

Going by the username u/ThrowRA-sad, she wrote: "We were having sex on Saturday and it just got really intense. He started dirty talking and I did too, and during sex he said 'Jane I f*&king love you'. I don’t know why, but I said my ex’s name instead like 'Oh Adam I love you too and I love when you f*&k me'.

"I know I made a big mistake because their names are really different, I don’t know what I was thinking...I probably wasn’t at the time. It’s worse because Mike and I actually ran into Adam a week or two ago, but Mike is much more good looking and better in bed so I know it’s not an insecurity of his."

