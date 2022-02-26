Go green for the planet, your orgasm will thank you for it

The global sex toy industry is expected to be worth about $52.7-billion in 2026, according to data analysts Statista. And while sustainability and eco-consciousness may not be terms associated with the adult toy industry, this could very well change, because “green sex” is what many consumers are craving.

You’re probably going to ask, what exactly is green sex? Urban Dictionary has quite a whimsical and fun way of describing it: “Some ways Jack and Jill practice Green Sex: “Instead of driving to the movies and dinner, Jack and Jill biked to the farmers market for food, and took a walk in the park.

“Jack gave Jill locally grown, pesticide free, and fair trade flowers for valentines. “During sex, Jack and Jill used only all natural lube with non harmful chemicals that don't disrupt the balance of the environment.” Although, it’s not really as cut and dry as that, green sex in a nutshell means getting intimate with someone while considering the planet.

This could mean breaking during the throes of passion and asking your partner to hand you the vegan condoms or the solar-powered vibrator. Sexy, isn’t it? One such brand is Womanizer which launched an apparent world first called the Premium Eco. Picture: lizzybliss.co.za But, believe it or not, there is a market for it. “Sustainability” is fast becoming the “it” word, and consumers want to know that they are doing their part for the planet when purchasing their eco-friendly sex toys. The question is, are they actually getting what they paid for?

“It’s difficult to separate any marketing ploy from a legitimate interest in green products when you look at consumer websites and products, and it’s no different with the sex toy industry,” says Joanna Watkins, sexpert and owner of online adult toy store Lizzy Bliss. One such brand is Womanizer which launched an apparent world first called the Premium Eco. According to Euro News, it’s the first biodegradable and recyclable pleasure air toy. Its marketing line to pull you in? “The innovative Pleasure Air Technology stimulates your clitoris without any physical contact, unlike anything you've ever experienced before. Having orgasms has never been this good for the environment.”

Priced at almost R4 000, would you give it a test drive? “The Womanizer Premium Eco is an excellent example of how the German-based company is using bio-based material, Biolene, as an eco-friendly alternative to plastic, avoiding environmentally damaging waste,” says Watkins, and also adds in the same breath: “It says so in the name, marketing or genuine?” For Watkins, a brand’s green credentials comes down to supply chain, manufacturing and responsible sourcing. “You need to split it into two categories: West and East - China manufacturing and European manufacturing,” she explains.

Love Honey’s Love Not War Amore Sustainable Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator. Picture: Love Honey With an estimate of 70 percent of the world’s adult toys being produced in China, Watkins says she was fortunate enough to spend several years in the country to witness first-hand how factories have evolved: “from gung ho manufacturers with no interest in the environment to the same facilities putting the environment at the front and centre of their operations.” “China is particularly strict regarding anything used on (or in) your body and has testing protocols in place to prevent harmful products from entering the market. “In this case, sex toy manufacturers have what’s referred to as a substance control list which must be updated regularly through chemical testing,” she adds.

So, does Womanizer meet the green standard? Johanna Rief, Head of Sexual Empowerment at Womanizer seems to think so. "Premium eco is a first of many steps for Womanizer to make us more sustainable as a company,” she told Euro News. The brand has even gone as far as reaching out to the public to raise funds for One Tree Planted by offering discounted Premium Eco toys. Just 48 hours after the campaign went live, it reached its intended target. Other companies are also seeing the sense in going green. Good Clean Love’s organic lubricant is 95 percent certified organic, meaning they “use only non-decolourized organic aloe which minimises preservatives for a naturally clean, sensual experience.”

Glyde’s ethical vegan condoms are strawberry flavoured, ultra thin and made with natural plant-based formula of natural rubber latex and thistle extract. Apparently, it’s also the first condom brand certified ethical, vegan & Fair Trade. A condom made by Einhorn, a Berlin-based startup focussing on producing vegan and economically sustainable condoms. Picture: Unsplash And if you still don’t think a green orgasm is good for the planet, Love Honey’s Love Not War Amore Sustainable Rechargeable Bullet Vibrator might just change your mind. Made from recycled, skin-friendly aluminium and soft, body-safe silicone, it’s waterproof and comes with a storage bag made from bamboo. If you’re seriously considering going the green route, Watkins has a few pointers: Source from suppliers and manufacturers who have a good track record and correct certification in place.