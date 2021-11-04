Gwyneth Paltrow’s new Netflix show pushes the boundaries with orgasms, sexological bodywork and cringe couple’s therapy

US actress Gwyneth Paltrow has made the seamless move from Hollywood to self-proclaimed sex expert, but that hasn’t come without controversy. The Goop founder often makes the headlines for her pseudo-science hot takes, resulting in experts shooting down her claims.

Yet, that hasn’t stopped her from building a multimillion-dollar lifestyle brand empire as she smugly sits on her Goop throne and shares little morsels about her very active sex life to remain relevant. It’s also probably the reason why she managed to bag two Netflix deals, the most recent being ’Sex, Love, and Goop’. With Paltrow heading up a cast of experts, the docuseries gives an intimate glimpse of courageous couples’ journeys towards more pleasurable sex and deeper intimacy.

Two episodes (4 and 6) in particular had many housewives clutching their pearls in disbelief.

For the less adventurous, it may have come completely out of left field. Engaged couple Chandra and Camille undergo sexological bodywork with Darshana Avila, an erotic wholeness coach. So what exactly is sexological bodywork? Avila described it as “a service that sits at the intersection of eroticism and trauma-healing modalities”.

For Chandra and Camille, she does individual sessions so the two can overcome their intimacy issues – Chandra experiences pain during penetration and Camille has difficulty expressing what she wants. During one of the sessions, Avila gets hands on with Chandra and places her gloved hand on her pubic mound and then strokes her labia – all of this while discussing it with Chandra. In Camille’s session, things get hot and heavy, literally.

Avila begins with a pubic massage and then with Camille’s consent starts using a vibrating adult toy. Experiencing her very first orgasm, she tears up, saying: “I don't know what else to say except holy s***.” “The profession of sexological bodywork was developed by Dr Joseph Kramer out of Taoist traditions and as a way to help HIV-positive men experience safe touch and healing in the wake of the HIV and Aids epidemic in the 1980s,”according to sexcoaching.com.