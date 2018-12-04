Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a £3 000 (about R52 300) "dirty weekend sex kit". Picture: Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow has launched a £3 000 (about R52 300) "dirty weekend sex kit". The 46-year-old star has put together a racy collection of x-rated items on her lifestyle brand Goop with a range of items from a £64 massage oil to a 24 carat gold sex toy costing £2 730.

The website says the products - worth a total of £3 341 - are a must-have, adding: "These five clean, nontoxic essentials are virtually guaranteed to ignite and/or reenergise sexual vibes.”

The new collection follows Goop's announcement it was releasing a "size inclusive" clothing line in collaboration with Universal Standard.

Starting from a UK size 02, it ranges to a size 44 - the largest female dress size offered in the UK.

The essentials range will feature five pieces including a dress, jumpsuit, peacoat and tuxedo jacket with matching trousers and prices start at £187 to £327 and this is the first time Goop has provided sizes over a size 12.

The Iron Man star has revealed the aim of the line is to "push the conversation" regarding body positivity into "the mainstream" and to focus on helping women "make choices that make them feel good".

