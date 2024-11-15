Has the spark in your relationship died? Here are tips to boost your chances of better sex

Has the spark in your relationship died? These days we are so busy with other aspects of our lives that intimacy with our partners becomes the last thing on our minds.

Yet a lack of intimacy in a relationship can be the cause of a breakdown within that relationship. If you don’t nurture that side of your relationship it eventually affects your libido and overall sexual satisfaction. However, enhancing your bedroom environment and habits can dramatically change that.

Here are some tips that can help you to boost your chances of better sex. Clear the clutter Your bedroom should be a sanctuary, free of distractions and mess. A cluttered space not only hinders relaxation but can also dampen desire.

Set aside time to regularly declutter your bedroom, ensuring that everything has its place. Incorporate a schedule for deep cleaning so that when the moment for intimacy arises, the surrounding chaos doesn't detract from the experience. Curate a sexy atmosphere Creating a mood in your bedroom can facilitate intimacy.

Consider enhancing your space with candles, mood lamps, and soft lighting. Dimly lit environments inspire connection and enhance feelings of romance. Consider enhancing your space with candles, mood lamps, and soft lighting. Picture: Luis Zambrano / Pexels In addition, diffusing essential oils such as sandalwood, ylang-ylang, and lavender can alleviate anxiety and stress.

These oils are known not only for their pleasant aromas but also for their ability to uplift moods and inspire relaxation, setting the stage for a more intimate encounter. Leave external stress at the door External stressors can severely impact your mental state, making it challenging to engage in intimate moments. To combat this, establish a bedtime routine that prioritises relaxation.

Consider putting your phone on silent or vibrate mode to avoid notifications and interruptions. Engage in calming activities such as enjoying herbal tea, reading, or stretching together, and designate at least an hour of screen-free time to wind down before bed. This shared time allows for connection and paves the way for intimacy.

Communicate and reconnect Finally, the importance of communication cannot be overstated. Taking time to debrief and reconnect with one another before bedtime is essential. Often, daily life can create barriers to intimacy, with individual stressors taking the forefront.