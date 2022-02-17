Have you seen our vibrator? Couple turns to Twitter to seek advice on how to ask their helper about missing sex toy

Have you seen what sex toys look like these days? Unless you know your dildos from vibrators and eggs from ticklers, the chances are that you’ve probably walked right on past them in stores you’ll least expect to find them.

The modern designs of these pleasure gadgets are so far removed from the grossly obvious phallic-shaped from yesteryear, that one can easily mistake them for something else. While one no longer has to go into a sleazy sex shop to buy sex toys, it’s something people are not just going to leave out in open like a sculptural piece of art, even it looks like it. And while the use of them is no longer taboo, people don’t really want the world to know that they use them.

Well, this Twitter user is certainly not shy about it. While he’s not uncomfortable about going onto the social media platform to admit that they use a vibrator, he is finding it difficult to ask their helper if she’s seen it after it’s gone missing. @Bonisile_RMS went onto the bluebird app to ask users how to approach their helper saying, “So, our Helper was doing deep cleaning while we were not home and she moved our Vibrator. We don't know why it was moved or where it was moved to and we are both too shy to ask. We are now brainstorming how we can ask about it.”

😭😭😭😭 So, our Helper was doing deep cleaning while we were not home and she moved our Vibrator. We don't know why it was moved or where it was moved to and we are both too shy to ask. We are now brainstorming how we can ask about it. 🤣 — Bonisile M. (@Bonisile_RMS) February 16, 2022 Of course his followers showed up and offered all sorts of solutions to his problem. While some were amused, there were a few tweeps who could relate to the unfortunate incident. My colleague once forgot their strap on and she was panicking that when the helper makes their bed she will find it and usually then ensure its packed away😀😀the whole day we were try to console her..we said “so what if she sees it,she must move rite along — Sweetpea🇿🇦 (@Sweetpe88084627) February 17, 2022 Here are a few responses: