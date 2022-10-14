Healthy foods to promote a stronger sex drive for those suffering from erectile dysfunction

Talking about erectile dysfunction, which is when a man has trouble getting or keeping an erection, can be awkward. But it happens frequently. Addressing ED with your doctor to rule out any physical causes that blood tests can detect is crucial.

Story continues below Advertisement

Your doctor might check your renal function, cholesterol, and blood sugar levels. Men are more prone to get ED around middle age or later, while it can happen at any age. Impotence is another term for erectile dysfunction, which is the inability to maintain an erection. According to research, some of the most popular foods that are rich in vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients support a healthy hormonal balance and reproductive system, which in turn promote a stronger sex drive. Blackberries and other flavonoid-rich fruits

A study revealed that eating foods high in flavonoids on a regular basis decreased the risk of ED. There are six different kinds of flavonoids in blackberries. Excellent sources of flavonoids include red wine, strawberries, blueberries, apples, pears, citrus fruits, and dark chocolate. According to a 2016 study, men who ate these foods high in flavonoids saw a 9 percent-11 percent decrease in ED.

Story continues below Advertisement

Watermelon It is one of the preferred diets for promoting healthy blood flow and sexual stamina. Muscle relaxation and increased stamina are caused by citrulline, mostly contained in rhein. Patients with diabetes should adopt a restricted diet due to its high sugar content. Spinach and dark leafy greens

Story continues below Advertisement

Dark leafy greens like spinach, romaine, arugula, and mustard greens, as well as vegetables like asparagus and Brussels sprouts, are rich sources of folate, a natural form of vitamin B9. A study has shown that men with ED frequently have insufficient folic acid levels. But more research is needed to verify if increasing your folic acid intake could assist in preventing or reversing ED.

Pomegranate seed This fruit, which is iron-rich, aids in normal blood flow, which enhances erection and sexual drive.

Coconut water The most important food is a food that gives you energy and is abundant in vitamin C. Daily consumption of coconut water can increase sexual endurance. Pistachios, walnuts, hazelnuts, and almonds

Researchers looked into whether eating pistachios might benefit ED-afflicted males. The erectile function of the study subjects in this small, uncontrolled experiment significantly improved after three weeks of eating pistachios. Antioxidants included in pistachios may aid in increasing blood flow. Although additional research is required to assess their effect on ED, a different study indicated that healthy guys who took a combination of almonds, hazelnuts, and almonds had improved orgasm quality and increased sexual desire. Avocado

The Aztecs gave these green fruits the Nahuatl name ahuacatl, which translates to the testicle because they were thought to be symbols of fertility and love. The fact that avocados contain a large amount of zinc, which may increase testosterone levels, is now widely acknowledged. Garlic

The spiciness of garlic increases nitric oxide production in the body, which in turn increases sexual desire. This substance causes blood vessels to widen and is necessary for erections. Garlic is an excellent food to include in your diet to maintain healthy arteries. Dark chocolate Dark chocolate is one of the finest meals for strong erections due to the presence of flavanols in it, which promote greater blood flow through the body.

However, as dark chocolate typically contains considerable amounts of sugar and fat, consuming too much of it might result in weight gain. Dark chocolate is one of the recommended foods for erection support, but it might not be the most excellent choice given its 155 calories and nine grams of fat per ounce. Salmon

Due to its high vitamin D content, salmon is one of the most refined foods to aid erectile dysfunction. Around 80 percent of vitamin D is produced by sunlight, so salmon can help you obtain what you need if you can't spend as much time outside as you would like. Endothelial dysfunction, which occurs when your arteries, blood vessels, and organs cannot effectively circulate blood, has been demonstrated to be helped by vitamin D. Supplementing with vitamin D may be particularly crucial in regions with long winters or lots of overcast days. The end of the summer is when vitamin D levels are 50 per cent higher than the end of the winter.