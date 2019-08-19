The woman went to a petrol station, bought lighter fluid and a lighter, and set her lover's house on fire with him inside. Picture: Max Pixel

Hell has no fury like a woman scorned. In Taija Russell's case, she went beyond that - choosing instead to set her man's house on fire after he called her for a booty call and ended up falling asleep instead. According to the New York Post, 29-year-old Russell allegedly set fire to a man’s house after he invited her over for late night sex and then fell asleep, leaving her stranded outside. Apparently, she was his "side chick".

“You wasted my money to come out here,” Taija Russell allegedly seethed in a text message. “I see you wanna die.”

She then proceeded to find a petrol station, bought lighter fluid and a lighter, and started the fire with him inside, USA Today reported.

The victim escaped through a window, but suffered from “burns and smoke inhalation”. Wearing only a T-shirt and covered in soot, he ran to a nearby police station around 4.30am to get help.

Russell, a resident of Gloucester Township, is charged with with attempted homicide, aggravated arson, aggravated assault, endangering/creating substantial risk of death and criminal mischief for the alleged torching.