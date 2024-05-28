Here's what happens to the human body when you don't have sex

Generation Z, despite being of legal age, is reportedly having less sex than any previous generation, and experts warn this could have physical and psychological consequences, including genital shrinkage. Dr. Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, a sex and relationship expert, notes that sexually inactive men may experience a rare condition called penile atrophy, where the penile tissue loses elasticity, potentially shrinking by one to two centimetres.

She also highlights that abstaining from sex for a month or more can increase stress levels due to sexual frustration, anxiety, depression, and anger. A 2021 study from California University found that 38% of young people aged 18 to 30 reported no sexual partners in the previous year. Experts caution that prolonged sexual inactivity can harm mental health, causing heightened stress, anxiety, and depression. Sexual activity releases hormones such as oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, which regulate emotions and enhance mood.

Without sufficient dopamine, individuals may develop insecurities and lower self-worth. A 2021 study suggested that unmet sexual needs could lead to frustration, potentially increasing aggressive behaviour. Suwinyattichaiporn explains that the timeline for developing extreme symptoms varies, ranging from six months to five years, depending on an individual's mental health. Lack of sexual activity can also result in vaginal atrophy for women, causing discomfort and pain during intercourse. Regular sexual activity promotes blood flow, lubrication, and elasticity of vaginal tissues, preventing vaginal atrophy.

Sex therapist Sari Cooper told the Daily Mail that while dry periods in relationships are normal, prolonged abstinence can cause significant problems. Couples experiencing a sex drought may struggle with communication and conflict resolution, often resorting to criticism or guilt to meet their needs. In some cases, one partner may seek to open the relationship ethically, while others might turn to infidelity. Men abstaining from sex long-term are at higher risk of medical issues such as penile atrophy and prostate cancer. Researchers believe carcinogens build up in the prostate over time, increasing cancer risk, but ejaculation may help by flushing out harmful chemicals. A 2016 study found that men who ejaculated at least 21 times a month had a lower risk of prostate cancer than those ejaculating four to seven times a month.