Picture: YouTube.com

London - At first glance, this secluded, rural getaway appears just the place for some hard-earned rest and relaxation. But guests visiting Croydon Hall should come prepared for, well, a little less rest – after it became home to a private club hosting all-night sex parties.

Neighbours have complained of sleepless nights and "utterly unacceptable suffering" after the hotel in Exmoor started holding wild swingers’ parties – with tickets said to be priced at £80 (about R1 400).

The newly-restored hall is home to Exclusively Silks, a members-only club aiming to provide "fun, passion and pure indulgence" for "classy, sophisticated couples and single ladies".

But clearly the fun is not enjoyed by all, as residents of the Somerset village of Rodhuish – which has a population of 293 – claim their quality of life is being ruined by guests "spilling out into the gardens and pool" at night.

The Exmoor National Park Authority’s planning department is now investigating the hotel to see whether its new use breaches planning permission.

Head of planning Dean Kinsella said: "The alleged breach is that the building is being used for a mixed use as a hotel and private members’ club.

"We are in the process of preparing an enforcement notice, as we consider that a change of use of the hotel has occurred."

The club, which according to its website wants guests to feel "safe, special and sexy", imposes a dress code after 10.30pm requiring women to wear "sexy lingerie, babydoll, bodystocking, lace, suspenders" and men to put on "boxers, underwear, t-shirt".

A report to Somerset West and Taunton Council’s licensing sub-committee says: "The hotel is marketed as hosting group sex/swingers’ parties for the Exclusively Silks group, which are usually advertised as taking place into the early hours of the morning."

Daily Mail