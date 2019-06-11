Thanks to the open and frank conversations that women are having, vaginal rejuvenation is becoming as commonplace as other cosmetic procedures. Picture: Pixnio

It’s the year of the vagina. At least, that’s what fashion bible Vogue has in mind. One could say it’s a natural progression as #MeToo, fuelled by feminist authors and activists, is on a mission to destigmatise the burgeoning vagina movement with renewed vigour. Now that women are learning to reclaim their genitalia, it’s a conquest that has been years in the making – literally starting with rejuvenation.

Dr Josh Matambo is one of six experts that specialises in aesthetic gynaecology. Based at the Specialists Centre at Linksfield Hospital in Johannesburg, his services range from improving the appearance of vaginas to providing O shots that heighten the intensity of a woman’s orgasm.

And, according to Matambo, the demand for cosmetic gynae services has risen all over the world.

Celebrities such as Jada Pinkett-Smith and Kourtney Kardashian admitted to having vaginal tightening treatments after giving birth. Pinkett-Smith said on an episode of her Facebook Watch show Red Table Talk: “When I tell you my yoni is like a 16-year-old, I’m not kidding.”

Thanks to the open and frank conversations that women are having, vaginal rejuvenation is becoming as common as other cosmetic procedures.

Many do it for vanity’s sake, but Matambo says the health pay-offs are as important. “I have seen first-hand the distress suffered by many patients who deal with issues related to their vaginas, including vaginal laxity (vaginal looseness) due to childbirth or painful intercourse because of the natural shape of their labia,” added the specialist obstetrician and gynaecologist.

Dr Josh Matambo’s services include improving the appearance of vaginas and providing O Shots that heighten the intensity of a woman’s orgasm. Picture: Supplied

He alludes to the fact that an increasing number of women are going for aesthetic gynaecology treatments to address problems that they were earlier embarrassed to talk about. And take into consideration that these procedures are now more readily accessible and no longer only for the rich.

In 2017, Dr Debby Herbenick, professor of applied science at Indiana University, undertook a study called “Women’s Experiences with Genital Touching, Sexual Pleasure, and Orgasm”. She surveyed 1 055 American women – ages 18 to 94. What she found was that when it came to full gratification, 36.6 percent of women needed clitoral stimulation during sex.

Not surprisingly, one of the treatments that Matambo specialises in is the O shot. Invented by Dr Charles Runnels, the procedure increases clitoral orgasms.

“The O shots are very popular amongst younger women. I think it has a lot to do with them taking full control of their sexuality,” replied Matambo on why it has become so popular over recent years.

“Women recognise that sex is not just about pleasing your partner but that you have the right to enjoy it as well.”

How does it work?

An injection is given around the clitoris using platelet rich plasma and/ or collagen. “This has been shown to improve the frequency and intensity of clitoral orgasms if a woman suffers from sexual issues such as low sex drive, difficulty in achieving an orgasm and urinary incontinence,” Matambo said.

It takes about three weeks for the effects of the O shot to kick in and can last for up to 18 months. Unfortunately, because it is cosmetic, your medical aid won’t cover it. But if you’re willing to treat yourself, expect to pay about R7 000.

For those who want to keep things neat and tight down there the natural way, Matambo recommends Kegel exercises, vertical scissors exercises, squats and yoga positions where you elevate the hips.

“Doing these exercises may help to slow the natural progress of vaginal laxity,” he said.

See: www.cosmeticgynae.co.za to find out more