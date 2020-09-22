How a tiny zap to the vagina can increase frequency of orgasms

The orgasm gap is real. Statistically speaking, when having sex with a familiar partner, women said they have an orgasm 63 percent of the time; men said 85 percent of the time. Those results were taken from just one survey of about 3 000 single women and men in the US, ranging in age from 18 to 65. And when it comes to the female libido, the odds are not in our favour either. But a team of British scientists believe they’ve found the solution to the flagging female libido and the infrequency of orgasms experienced during heterosexual sex. It all comes to down to a five-minute painless zap with a laser.

The “fractional CO2 laser” involves rotating the device in the vagina, and sending pulses of heat to tissue, The Sun reported.

The blast causes tiny wounds that trigger collagen production and boost blood flow.

They’ve even got the stats to prove the procedure really works.

In a study, comprised of 50 older women, they compared regular hormonal cream with three laser sessions, which cost from £1 000 (about R21 500).

The study found sexual desire soared by 45 percent and arousal by 56 percent with the laser.

Post-laser satisfaction also rose by 40 percent with orgasms up 46 percent, reported the Journal of Lasers in Medical Sciences.

The laser could prove a lifeline for older women who are going through menopause.

“Menopausal women troubled by dryness are not always willing to take HRT. Finally we have a real solution,” said London-based GP Dr Suren Naidoo.