How suspected conman allegedly used his ’magic horn’ to sleep with hundreds of female followers

By The Voice, Botswana Gabarone - A suspected conman who posed as a prophet, allegedly sleeping with hundreds of female followers and selling others a ‘magic’ oil called ‘Do as I say’ for P10 000 (about R13 000) a bottle, has landed behind bars in Botswana.

Despite twice being deported by the cops for being in the country illegally, 36-year-old Zimbabwean, Gerald Eliazer Tanaka Gapare, aka Gerald Miracle, is behind bars again having been caught in Botswana just a month after his latest deportation. His arrest came after his former fiancé, Tebo Mooki, spotted a poster advertising Miracle’s appearance at a ‘Prophetic Invasion’ in Mahalapye on 25th - 27th June. Mooki, 40, who herself is a prophetess at God Grace International Ministry (GGIM), was in fact responsible for Miracle’s initial arrest back in April when she had a vivid dream that showed her then-lover was using charms.

The God-fearing woman, known as Prophetess Hannah, told The Voice that in her dream she saw exactly where Miracle hid his devices, which included an animal horn as well as various herbs, bones and ointments. According to Mooki, when she woke, she went to the hiding place and found there were indeed strange items hidden there. She says when she confronted her man, he duly confessed to using charms to defraud women and have sex with them. “I reported to the police and they discovered that he was using a fake passport and was an illegal immigrant. He was deported on the 14th of April but, on the 18th, I was surprised to see his poster advertising a church service in Mogoditshane. He was arrested and deported in June. He is back again!” exclaims the exasperated Kanye native.

Describing Miracle as a sex-hungry maniac, Mooki claims when she asked him to get rid of the horn, he refused, saying he needs it to manage his erections. “I want this man to be exposed because he is sexually abusing women and stealing their money in the name of God. I also found out he was having love affairs with many of my church ushers. I asked him to destroy the horn and he said it is not easy because when he throws it away, he remains horny!” Indeed, Miracle’s libido is said to be so strong that, according to Mooki, when the police were looking for him, a receptionist at one of the hotels in Gaborone told them that in one night, the miracle man can bring up to seven women back to his room for sex!

Casting her mind back to happier times, Mooki revealed the couple first met in 2017 in Rustenburg, South Africa where the church is based. After preaching the Word of God together for some time, they fell head-over-heels in love. Smitten, by 2018 they were engaged, with Miracle keen to introduce his wife-to-be to his family in Masvingo, Zimbabwe. “When we met, he claimed to be owning a mine in Zimbabwe but I became suspicious because he was always broke. I asked his mother about his mining business and she told me it’s a lie.