I don’t want my parents to have sex in my house’

No matter how old you are or how long you’ve been married, having sex in your parent’s house will always be a bit awkward. Well, for most people anyway. But when it comes to your parents having sex in your own home, well, that’s a completely different story! Depending on how open-minded you are of course.

Most people find the thought of their parents having sex a bit off-putting. Now imagine being able to hear them going at it in the romm right next to yours? While this Reddit user was raised in a very sexually liberal home, he’s not happy with his parents' sexual activities in his own home now that he is all grown up. He took to the AITA group to vent about his discomfort around the issue and to find out from users if he’s an a**hole for not wanting his parents to have sex in his house while he is at home.

He starts off by explaining that his parents have always been “very sex positive”. Which he says is great for his parents, but not for him since he is more of an introvert who prefers to keep his private life private. He continues to share that he and his wife had recently had a baby and that his parents went to visit to meet their grandchild.

“The first night though was terrible. The bed in the guest bedroom isn't even up against a shared wall and we could hear everything. I don't want to hear everything. I don't want to hear anything. My wife thinks I'm being ridiculous and that it's lovely that a married couple in their fifties still has that attraction and energy,” he vents. The following morning he spoke to his parents and asked them to not have sex in his home or at least not do it when he was home. “I said if they want to do that, they can stay at a hotel or do it when I'm not home.”

