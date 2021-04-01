'I slapped my own a**:' People share cringe-worthy sex tales proving that sex isn’t always sexy

Orgasmic, mind-blowing, sensual, pleasurable are just a few words often used to describe sex. People desire it, love it and always find interesting ways to enjoy it. Whether you like to keep it simple in the missionary position or dabble in the world of S&M, sex isn’t always as easy as it looks in the movies. You never get to see the awkward, and sometimes messy side of sex. They don’t show the bits when you pull a muscle trying to get into that pose from the Kama Sutra or those smelly farts that unexpectedly slip out.

There are, however, a few people out there who were brave enough to share some of their most embarrassing moments while getting it on with their partner.

When Reddit user u/eatthecheddar posed the question: "What’s something you did during sex that was so stupid you still facepalm about it today?" people weren’t shy to share their cringe-worthy moments.

Here are our top five responses:

1. "He told me to arch my back while we were doing it doggy style. I arched it the wrong way (up) and he had to say, "No, the other way." —u/iamreallycool69

2. "This girl was on top, and I had to fart really bad. I wasn't sure what to do, so I just tried to hold it in. She started to get more into it and picked up the pace, which caused a series of tiny rhythmic farts every time she came down. It sounded like a machine gun. She stopped and asked if I farted and I blamed the squeaky bed." —u/WrongWayCharlie

3. "Slapped my own ass." —u/Pynra

4. "My (now ex) boyfriend was trying to take my tight jeans off, and struggling mightily to get them over my hips. I lifted my hips up to assist with the process and the jeans came off quickly. He flew backward and hit his head on the wall. It was absolutely hilarious and I laughed. He did not find it equally as funny, and sexy times were postponed so he could nurse his head injury and his pride." —u/Ok_Significance_1958

5. "Not me, but my husband: He was being silly and jumped up on the bed. He accidentally hit the overhead light with his hand, which caused pieces of glass to rain down onto the bed and cut a gash in his calf. No sex for us that night." —u/MNConcerto