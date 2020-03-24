In the age of coronavirus, it's business as usual for sex doll companies

Now that most countries are taking the lockdown route as covid-19 sweeps across the globe, some companies are hoping to cash in. And sex doll manufactures are having to change their business plan or face closing down. Some companies have become crafty. According to the New York Post, Abyss, the maker of sex robots RealDolls, assured potential buyers that its dolls are free of covid-19 in an Instagram post. But what exactly does "free of covid-19" mean? “Self-isolating doesn’t have to be the worst! All RealDolls are made from Platinum Grade Silicone and are naturally antibacterial and nonporous! Want one?” the company’s caption said.

Another online publication which reviews sex dolls published a detailed blog post combating the myths surrounding sex dolls and coronavirus. "But to break the existing perception toward China-made sex dolls, is there really a high-risk of product-to-human viral transmission?" read the post.

"The firm answer: No! There is no medical proof that upholds this claim. Sex dolls assembled or imported from China have no harm to the people."

"...With this being stated, the unreliable tales that circle around about the China-made sex doll transmission is invalidated. There is no possible way that a breathless, lungless, and lifeless sex doll could sustain the life of this virus and contribute to its propagation and dissemination."