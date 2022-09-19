In this episode of ‘Sex sent me to the ER’: Kelly Ripa ‘passed out’ while having sex with husband

Los Angeles – Actress Kelly Ripa “passed out” while having sex with her husband Mark Consuelos and woke up in an emergency room to find herself “dressed like a cheap prostitute”. Watch:

Story continues below Advertisement

The 51-year-old actress, who has been married to the “All My Children” co-star since 1996 and has Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and 19-year-old Joaquin with him, said she had woken up in the emergency room early on in her marriage during the throes of passion because of large cysts on her ovaries, reports femalefirst.co.uk. “My eyes shift between the fuzzy images on the screen, the remnants of my ovarian tormentor, and Mark happily snacking away. Sex can be so traumatic I think, and yet one of us is completely undaunted,” she said. The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host went on to joke that while her husband had appeared at her bedside looking “well dressed”, she herself had dressed like a “dime store prostitute” as she thought she was having a nightmare.

More on this Mark Consuelos once jumped on a plane to catch his wife being 'unfaithful'

In an excerpt from her upcoming autobiography “Live Wire”, she writes: “Also, here is my husband, who is, dare I say, stylish, well-dressed at all times, and yet he dressed me like a dime store prostitute in my time of need. “It’s still baffling to me to this day that this is the best costume for the day that he could find for me, to the point where, when I was on the stretcher, I thought I was dreaming; I was having a nightmare. I didn’t realise I had come to!” Meanwhile, Ripa says she is always more “impressed” by everyone else and because she is “not used” to being around fellow celebrities in the wild, she is the person that “doesn’t belong” in the room.

Story continues below Advertisement