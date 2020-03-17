Is it okay to pay your wife for sex?

In a series called 'Relationship Rehab' on Australian news website news.com.au, an anonymous reader asked "I pay my wife for sex: is this healthy?"

While writing, the guy said he came up with the solution after going for more than a year without oral sex.

"As our money is separate due to her being irresponsible, I put forward an idea: Every time she gives me oral sex on its own, from start to climax I pay her $30 (about R300), which may happen once a fortnight. I book it in and shower once kids are in bed and transfer her the money," he explained.

The married couple, who have two young children, have sex once or twice a week - for which there is no payment.

He ended with: "I have a high sex drive where I feel I need to ejaculate a minimum of twice a day and that’s why I put these offers forward where we both get something from it."