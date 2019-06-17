If you feel guilty and think you're the only person who watches porn, allow me to blast that right out the water. Picture: Pexels

** This blog was written by guest author Rob** There are some staggering numbers in the porn industry, but from what I see, they're all pointing in one very positive direction - we're opening our minds.

If you feel guilty and think you're the only person who watches porn, allow me to blast that right out the water. Whether or not people admit it, you are definitely not the only one who consumes porn.

Here are a few reasons why:

Last year, PornHub alone had 33.5 billion visits to their website.

Every minute on PornHub there are 207 405 videos watched.

147GB of data was used on PornHub every second of 2018.

Clearly you aren't the only one watching videos of people having sex.

The main genres watched are the ones you'd likely expect. Hell, they're probably the genres you search for. Things like "lesbian" and "anal" have traditionally held positions near the top, but what I'm interested in is the new genres...

The way we change what we search for fascinates me because porn tends to act like a preview of what society is going to look like in the next few years. The trendsetters in porn include obvious countries like the USA, as well as places like Germany and Brazil.

Here are a few of the fastest growing genres across them...

Transgender

Bondage

BDSM

Threesome

Fetish

If that astounds you, don't worry. Here in South Africa we tend to follow trends by around 4 years, so the odds are these genres will be a lot less shocking to you in a few years. As far as I'm concerned, "taboo" genres like these show that people are steadily getting more adventurous, and that can only be a good thing.

When you experience something on a daily basis, you get used to it. It's simple desensitisation. With porn, we're clearly getting bored of "traditional" sex and now see people getting their turn ons from previously obscure categories.

I was amazed when I first stumbled across transgender stars like Aubrey Kate, Natalie Mars, and Chanel Santini. I had never considered I'd find their films sexy, and now I'm a big fan. The majority of their other fans? You guessed it. Straight males.

This is great news if you're somebody who enjoys something different - bondage, pegging, orgies, fisting, etc. In short, it means that it's going to become easier and easier for you to find people who are into similar things.

If you're not into such things, don't worry, because it's also a great thing for you. Look at it this way - we can only find out what we like by giving it a try. My advice? Explore! With the massive growth in porn categories, there's bound to be something that turns you on in a genre you didn't even know existed.

Maybe you're a straight guy who normally searches for lesbian porn. Next time you have a hard on and decide to log on, why not make a completely different search.

At worst, you'll learn something about yourself. For all you know, you might actually get a bigger turn on from transgender women having sex with cisgender women. Maybe you find out you love watching gay porn (shock, horror!). It doesn't make you gay any more than watching lesbian porn means you want to be a woman.

If it turns you on (and it's legal), enjoy it. Clearly everybody else is starting to.





