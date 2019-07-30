Siri may be recording things you prefer she didn't hear. Picture: Reuters

Oh, the joys of technology. Even more so when you have a virtual personal assistant and her name is Siri. But now a recent report uncovered by British newspaper The Guardian has made some unsettling claims. According to an Apple whistle blower, Siri routinely records people having sex, as well as making drug deals and discussing confidential medical information.

The quality-control contractor further said Siri is activated when someone says “Hey, Siri” - but the artificial intelligence often begins operating by mistake.

“The sound of a zip, Siri often hears as a trigger,” the whistle blower said.

“There have been countless instances of recordings featuring private discussions between doctors and patients, business deals, seemingly criminal dealings, sexual encounters and so on,” the contractor revealed.

“These recordings are accompanied by user data showing location, contact details and app data.”

“And you’d hear, like, people engaging in sexual acts that are accidentally recorded on the pod or the watch,” the contractor added.