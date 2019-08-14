The sound of muffled, running water does much to drown out the sounds associated with sex. Picture: Pixabay

It's late in the evening and you've just put the children down for bed. With the TV silently playing in the background, you and your partner decide to get a little randy between the sheets. And then just as soon as things start taking off, in pops a little head behind the door saying "I can't sleep." Now that's a real passion killer and something most parents can attest to.

Lifestyle website Greatist interviewed a series of sexperts, and they had some sound advice (excuse the pun). Below are just a few tips on how to make sexy time a bit more hushed.

Do quiet positions

“Positions like spooning, sidecar 69, and lotus help eliminate the sounds that happen when two bodies collide,” sex educator Lisa Finn said.

Skip the bed

The bed would be the obvious choice, but apparently not. "Try the floor. Beds can roll around and squeak. Some mattresses are noisy too. Throw down some blankets and pillows and try the sturdy floor," noted women's sexual health website Bedsider.

Don't do it at night

Bedsider also advised not to risk having sex at night. Your chances of getting caught early in the morning are slim, so get up before the sun rises.

Go for a quiet toy

Finn suggests keeping sound to a minimum with a toy "that doesn't sound like a lawnmower".

Take it to the shower

Lock the door and the sound of muffled, running water does much to drown out the sounds associated with sex. "But things can get soapy and slippery, so please don’t slip and hurt yourself," warns Bedsider.