The “femtech” market could be worth $50-billion by 2020, according to a 2018 report by Frost and Sullivan. And not surprisingly, the female vibrator takes up about 80 percent of that pie.
So many would scoff at the idea of creating the world's most expensive vibrator. But that's exactly what Australian jeweller Colin Burn had in mind - only he was twenty years ahead of his time.
The “Pearl Royale” is made from pure platinum, with 70 carats of white diamonds, as well as rare pink diamonds, AAA blue sapphires, South Sea pearl and fresh water pearls.
According to Forbes, it's now valued at $1.8-million, and is on permanent display at the ACCA Gallery in Beverly Hills.