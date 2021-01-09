It’s 2021, time to get started on your sex resolutions

By Lizzy Bliss New year, new me, right? Well, probably not … Sure, you want to lose weight, quit smoking or save money, but research has shown that out of the 50% of adults who make new year’s resolutions, less than 10% actually keep them for more than a couple of months. The main reason for this is because most of us don’t enjoy the process of changing old habits, and we don’t have the right motivation. So why not make some resolutions that you really want to keep, like sex resolutions?

They’re just like new year’s resolutions, just a lot more fun, easier to stick to, and you’re allowed to make them whenever you want.

Here are a few ideas to get those creative juices flowing:

Learn how to put your pleasure first

Unfortunately, not all orgasms are created equal, so take some time to figure out how to have the absolute best orgasms you’re capable of.

This might involve trying new positions while you play with yourself, enlisting the help of a vibrator, or to start doing kegel exercises.

Explore and rediscover your own body again, and figure out precisely what your clitoris likes. This is one of the most amazing gifts you can give yourself.

Bring food into the bedroom

Food and sex are arguably two of the most amazing things in life, so it would make perfect sense to combine them. We’re not saying you should stop mid-deed to make a sarmie (although we won’t judge), but there are plenty of ways to incorporate food into your sex life.

Chocolate-coated strawberries, whipped cream and chocolate body paint are just a few options, and you’ll be amazed at what a simple block of ice can do.

Create a sex bucket list

You can do this by yourself, but it works better with a partner. Take some time (separately), and write down 12 new sex acts you would like to try each, one for every month of the year.

Cut out each sex wish, place them in a jar with your partner’s, and then take turns to pick one out. If you’re both comfortable, give it a try!

You’ll be surprised how much you’ll learn about each other sexually.

Use more lube

It’s challenging to think of a single sexual act that isn’t better with the addition of a bit of lube. So why do as little as 15% of us use sexual lubrication on a regular basis?

Sure, there might be a bit of a stigma around it, but honestly, get over yourself. It’s inexpensive, readily available, and quite possibly the single best way to improve your sex life, whether alone or with a partner.

Use technology

It’s a well-known fact that more than 80% of women need clitoral stimulation to reach orgasm, and quite frankly, a penis just isn’t designed to do that. Lucky for you, there are thousands of adult toys designed specifically for this purpose and many others.

Sex toys aren’t just for women, either. Couples and men’s toys are the fastest-growing categories in the sex toy industry at the moment.

You use an electric blender, right? Why not apply the marvellous technology we have available today to make your sex life better too?

Exercise, eat and sleep better

This might sound like one of your more generic resolutions, but better sex doesn’t just involve better technique. Having a fit body and mind is, without a doubt, the best way to increase your sexual enjoyment.

We all know that the brain is the biggest sex organ in the human body, and to function at peak performance, both your mind and body need to get enough rest.

Remember, having sex is considered exercise (we burn up to 4 calories a minute during sex). So you’re basically having your cake and eating it.

Sleeping more and having more sex is a resolution most of us would be more than happy to keep to.

Taking some time to sit down by yourself and setting personal goals is always a good idea, and it is said that to make them count, it’s important to write them down.

Just make sure that whatever your sexual goals are, they are realistic and attainable. This is a marathon, not a sprint.

